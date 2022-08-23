Right Effects, Right Place, Right Time!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron unload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 23, 2022. The 816th EAS conducts rapid global mobility operations vital to the multinational coalition effort dedicated to militarily defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

