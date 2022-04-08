Sailors and Local Nationals Sort Incoming Mail From Rome

220804-N-UJ449-1055 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 4, 2022)— Chief Retail Specialist DJ Catibog, from Duarte, Calif., sorts mail at the post office on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

