    Sailors and Local Nationals Sort Incoming Mail From Rome [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors and Local Nationals Sort Incoming Mail From Rome

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220804-N-UJ449-1055 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 4, 2022)— Chief Retail Specialist DJ Catibog, from Duarte, Calif., sorts mail at the post office on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 4, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 05:03
    Photo ID: 7387114
    VIRIN: 220804-N-UJ449-1055
    Resolution: 4401x3144
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: DUARTE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Local Nationals Sort Incoming Mail From Rome [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Sigonella
    post office
    NAS Sigonella
    Navy
    Sailors

