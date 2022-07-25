Senior Chief First Sigonella Sailor to Receive Navy Security Force Insignia

220725-N-UJ449-1033 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 25, 2022)— Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Peter Limson, from New York City, receives Navy Security Force Insignia on Naval Air Station Sigonella, July 25, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

