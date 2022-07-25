Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief First Sigonella Sailor to Receive Navy Security Force Insignia

    Senior Chief First Sigonella Sailor to Receive Navy Security Force Insignia

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    07.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220725-N-UJ449-1033 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 25, 2022)— Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Peter Limson, from New York City, receives Navy Security Force Insignia on Naval Air Station Sigonella, July 25, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

    Italy
    Sigonella
    pinning
    Navy
    Sailors
    Master-at-Arms

