    LRC Benelux manager’s workplace in Brussels ‘a multicultural, multinational melting pot’ [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Benelux manager’s workplace in Brussels ‘a multicultural, multinational melting pot’

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    08.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dylan Sweem, the installation transportation officer at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brussels (sixth from left), poses for a photo with members of his team and their primary customer base at NATO headquarters who they support. Sweem said he’s been working for four years in what can only be described as a multicultural, multinational melting pot. (Courtesy photo)

