    LRC Benelux manager's workplace in Brussels 'a multicultural, multinational melting pot'

    LRC Benelux manager’s workplace in Brussels ‘a multicultural, multinational melting pot’

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    08.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Led by Dylan Sweem (third from left) and from the U.S., Italy, Peru, Iran, France, and two distinctly different regions of Belgium – the team at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brussels is responsible for personal property shipping, quality assurance and customs, drivers testing and training, a fleet of non-tactical and special heavily armored vehicles as well as the property book and the hazardous material programs. They support personnel assigned to NATO headquarters, military delegates, embassy personnel and more. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7387093
    VIRIN: 220824-A-SM279-195
    Resolution: 2581x3234
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    LRC Benelux manager's workplace in Brussels 'a multicultural, multinational melting pot'
    LRC Benelux manager’s workplace in Brussels ‘a multicultural, multinational melting pot’

    LRC Benelux manager&rsquo;s workplace in Brussels &lsquo;a multicultural, multinational melting pot&rsquo;

