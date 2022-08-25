LRC Benelux manager’s workplace in Brussels ‘a multicultural, multinational melting pot’

Led by Dylan Sweem (third from left) and from the U.S., Italy, Peru, Iran, France, and two distinctly different regions of Belgium – the team at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brussels is responsible for personal property shipping, quality assurance and customs, drivers testing and training, a fleet of non-tactical and special heavily armored vehicles as well as the property book and the hazardous material programs. They support personnel assigned to NATO headquarters, military delegates, embassy personnel and more. (Courtesy photo)

