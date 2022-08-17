Grey Wolf first flight 2022

The MH-139A Grey Wolf sits ready for its first flight in its new status Aug. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Grey Wolf’s flew its first flight Aug. 17 since the Air Force took over ownership of the aircraft Aug. 12. It also marked the first all-Air Force personnel flight in the Air Force’s newest helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

