Grey Wolf first flight 2022

Lt. Col. Mary Clark, 96th Operations Group, reaches up to stow her helmet inside the MH-139A Grey Wolf prior to a sortie Aug. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Grey Wolf sortie was the first flight since the Air Force took over ownership of the aircraft Aug. 12. It also marked the first all-Air Force personnel flight in the Air Force’s newest helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US