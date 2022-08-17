Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grey Wolf first flight 2022 [Image 6 of 12]

    Grey Wolf first flight 2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An MH-139A Grey Wolf sits on the flightline as another flies by Aug. 17 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Grey Wolf flight shown was the first flight since the Air Force took over ownership of the aircraft Aug. 12. It also marked the first all-Air Force personnel flight in the Air Force’s newest helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 14:01
    Photo ID: 7386331
    VIRIN: 220817-F-oc707-0305
    Resolution: 3000x2165
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Wolf first flight 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022
    Grey Wolf first flight 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unleashed: Grey Wolf flies with all-Air Force crew for first time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    grey wolf
    AFGSC
    413th
    mh-139

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT