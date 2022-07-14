Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA factory breaks ground for new line [Image 3 of 5]

    RIA factory breaks ground for new line

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Photo by Debralee Lutgen 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    The Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is groundbreaking – literally - to install a Thick Aluminum Line. The operation will allow for more advanced, robotically-controlled machining, material holding and paint removal. It’s expected to be operational in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Lutgen/RIA-JMTC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7386091
    VIRIN: 220714-A-FW423-092
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 15.56 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA factory breaks ground for new line [Image 5 of 5], by Debralee Lutgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIA factory breaks ground for new line
    RIA factory breaks ground for new line
    RIA factory breaks ground for new line
    RIA factory breaks ground for new line
    RIA factory breaks ground for new line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robotics
    modernization
    RIA-JMTC
    advanced manufacturing
    Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center
    thick aluminum line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT