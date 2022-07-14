The Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is groundbreaking – literally - to install a Thick Aluminum Line. The operation will allow for more advanced, robotically-controlled machining, material holding and paint removal. It’s expected to be operational in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Lutgen/RIA-JMTC)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7386090
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-FW423-093
|Resolution:
|4840x3227
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA factory breaks ground for new line [Image 5 of 5], by Debralee Lutgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT