RIA factory breaks ground for new line

The Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is groundbreaking – literally - to install a Thick Aluminum Line. The operation will allow for more advanced, robotically-controlled machining, material holding and paint removal. It’s expected to be operational in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Lutgen/RIA-JMTC)

