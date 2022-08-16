Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water survival training [Image 7 of 9]

    Water survival training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape student from the 492nd Special Operations Wing gets hoisted out of the waters near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 16. The Airmen completed their water survival portion of SERE training with the help of the 413th Flight Test Squadron’s UH-1 Huey’s hoist system. The UH-1 lifted each student out of the water hoisting them to the bottom of the aircraft and back down. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 09:21
    Photo ID: 7385692
    VIRIN: 220816-F-oc707-0708
    Resolution: 3000x2180
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water survival training [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sea 2 Sky: test, special ops units combine for water survival training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sere
    eglin
    helicopter
    492
    96th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT