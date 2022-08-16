Water survival training

A Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape student from the 492nd Special Operations Wing gets hoisted out of the waters near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 16. The Airmen completed their water survival portion of SERE training with the help of the 413th Flight Test Squadron’s UH-1 Huey’s hoist system. The UH-1 lifted each student out of the water hoisting them to the bottom of the aircraft and back down. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

