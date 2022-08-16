Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water survival training [Image 6 of 9]

    Water survival training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A special operations instructor reaches the 413th Flight Test Squadron UH-1 Huey during a test of the hoist system above the waters near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 16. The 413th FLTS, the Air Force’s only rotary wing developmental test unit, provided an extra bit of realism to the survival, evasion, resistance and escape training letting the Airmen experience the feeling of a real water rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 09:21
    Photo ID: 7385691
    VIRIN: 220816-F-oc707-0707
    Resolution: 3000x1624
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water survival training [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training
    Water survival training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sea 2 Sky: test, special ops units combine for water survival training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sere
    eglin
    helicopter
    492
    96th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT