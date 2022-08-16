Water survival training

A special operations instructor reaches the 413th Flight Test Squadron UH-1 Huey during a test of the hoist system above the waters near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 16. The 413th FLTS, the Air Force’s only rotary wing developmental test unit, provided an extra bit of realism to the survival, evasion, resistance and escape training letting the Airmen experience the feeling of a real water rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US