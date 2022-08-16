A Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape student from the 492nd Special Operations Wing leaps into the waters near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Aug. 16. The Airmen completed their water survival portion of SERE training with the help of the 413th Flight Test Squadron’s UH-1 Huey’s hoist system. The UH-1 lifted each student out of the water hoisting them to the bottom of the aircraft and back down. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|08.16.2022
|08.24.2022 09:21
|7385694
|220816-F-oc707-0710
|3000x1645
|2 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, Water survival training [Image 9 of 9], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
