    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 8]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacqueline Pitts 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220823-N-ZG822-2064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23,2022) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Chenoa Washington, from Texarkana, Texas, collects fuel samples for CDI practicals aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 23, 2022.The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

