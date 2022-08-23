Daily operations aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220823-N-EL850-5007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jaica Berroya cuts a cake aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 23, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Avis)

