Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 8]

    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacqueline Pitts 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220823-N-ZG822-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2022) Sailors stand a fire prevention watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 23, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 07:33
    Photo ID: 7385558
    VIRIN: 220823-N-ZG822-1014
    Resolution: 5727x4091
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jacqueline Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily operations aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily operations aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily operations aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT