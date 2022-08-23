Daily operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220823-N-ZG822-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2022) Sailors stand a fire prevention watch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Aug. 23, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline Pitts)

