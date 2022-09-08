220809-N-GF955-1074

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2022) Electricians Mate Fireman Recruit Longjie Li, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), prepares a gas turbine engine for a water wash in the main engine room, Aug. 9, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 07:35 Photo ID: 7385552 VIRIN: 220809-N-GF955-1074 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.29 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Perform their Duties [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.