220809-N-GF955-1074
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2022) Electricians Mate Fireman Recruit Longjie Li, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), prepares a gas turbine engine for a water wash in the main engine room, Aug. 9, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7385552
|VIRIN:
|220809-N-GF955-1074
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Perform their Duties [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT