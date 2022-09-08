USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Perform their Duties

220809-N-GF955-1081

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Robert Li, from Harker Heights, Texas, mans the surface warfare supervisor (SWS) console in the combat information center (CIC) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Aug. 9, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

