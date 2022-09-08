220809-N-GF955-1036
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman William Johnson, from Newport, N.C., prepares a used sonobuoy for disposal in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Aug. 9, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7385550
|VIRIN:
|220809-N-GF955-1036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Perform their Duties [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
