USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Sailors Perform their Duties

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman William Johnson, from Newport, N.C., prepares a used sonobuoy for disposal in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Aug. 9, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN