    435th AGOW prioritizes care for families [Image 8 of 9]

    435th AGOW prioritizes care for families

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander, speaks during a 435th AGOW Family Fun Event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. During the event, the wing also held its Quarterly Awards ceremony where Airmen were recognized for their many accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 03:11
    Photo ID: 7385339
    VIRIN: 220818-F-GK375-1046
    Resolution: 5568x3388
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW prioritizes care for families [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435th AGOW prioritizes care for families

    USAFE
    435th AGOW
    Family
    Ramstein
    USAF
    RAB

