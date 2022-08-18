U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Thatcher, 1st Combat Communications Squadron Total Force Integration flight commander, cooks burgers during a 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Family Fun Event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. During the event, Airmen and their families came together to build morale and resiliency by enjoying food and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 03:11 Photo ID: 7385344 VIRIN: 220818-F-GK375-1133 Resolution: 5483x3634 Size: 9.98 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th AGOW prioritizes care for families [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.