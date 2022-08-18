U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Thatcher, 1st Combat Communications Squadron Total Force Integration flight commander, cooks burgers during a 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Family Fun Event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022. During the event, Airmen and their families came together to build morale and resiliency by enjoying food and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|08.18.2022
|08.24.2022 03:11
|7385344
|220818-F-GK375-1133
|5483x3634
|9.98 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|4
|0
This work, 435th AGOW prioritizes care for families [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
435th AGOW prioritizes care for families
