435th AGOW prioritizes care for families

The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing held an ‘End of Summer Bash’ at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18, 2022.



After a year of AGOW Airmen overcoming COVID-19, assisting with Operation Allies Refuge, and providing critical contingency response in Eastern Europe, wing leadership wanted to give back to their Airmen and families.



“We did everything we could to ensure that everyone had a good time,” said Staff Sgt. Craig D’Angelo, 435th AGOW administrative executive noncommissioned officer in charge. “That’s what our main goal is, to give back to our people and boost morale.”



Approximately 800 AGOW personnel and their families came together to enjoy an entire day of food and fellowship, as well as the quarterly awards ceremony where Airmen were recognized for their many accomplishments.



During the event, families enjoyed fun activities such as a bounce house, dunk tank and water balloons.



“It was the first time we’ve ever thrown one of these events,” said Rachael Newberry, 435th AGOW commander’s secretary.



With the goal of further increasing morale, the wing plans to have events like this at least once a year, while also getting the families more connected to what their Airmen are working on.



“The commander’s number one priority is families,” said Staff Sgt. Vannesamae Arnio, 435th AGOW Commander’s Action Group noncommissioned officer in charge. “He wants the families to be more involved with the wing, just to let them know that we care about them and not just the Airmen.”



Looking ahead, the wing plans to launch a new program that will begin providing a newcomers’ spouse orientation on a quarterly basis. Spouses will be given a tour of Ramstein and be briefed on what their Airmen are doing downrange.



This initiative falls under one of US Air Force Col. Bryan Callahan’s, 435th AGOW commander, new strategic line of effort: Develop Airmen and Care for Families.



After months of planning and preparing for this event, families from across the 435th AGOW were finally able to enjoy a well-deserved day of fun and fellowship with their peers.

