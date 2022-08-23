Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blancarte frequently hosts trainings to provide the lifesaving skills to groups of around ten dog handlers at time.

    Blancarte frequently hosts trainings to provide the lifesaving skills to groups of around ten dog handlers at time.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    “Most often, the dog handlers don’t receive any animal care training, but in deployed locations, they are the ones who provide crucial first aid to their injured dog until they are under the care of a veterinarian,” said Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, animal care specialist at the Spangdahlem Veterinary Treatment Facility. Blancarte frequently hosts trainings to provide the lifesaving skills to groups of around ten dog handlers at time.

    U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility
    Animal care specialist provides valuable training to military working dog handlers

    Air Force
    Army
    Public Health Command Europe

