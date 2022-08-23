Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility

    U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility, is in a bite suit while training with a military working dog and his handler.

    This work, U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blancarte frequently hosts trainings to provide the lifesaving skills to groups of around ten dog handlers at time.
    Blancarte frequently hosts trainings to provide the lifesaving skills to groups of around ten dog handlers at time.
    U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility

    Animal care specialist provides valuable training to military working dog handlers

