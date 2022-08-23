Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 08:17 Photo ID: 7383809 VIRIN: 220823-A-FU201-008 Resolution: 564x684 Size: 176.06 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.