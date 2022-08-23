U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility in Germany
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 08:17
|Photo ID:
|7383807
|VIRIN:
|220823-A-FU201-598
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|643.77 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Cpl. Ricardo Blancarte, an animal care specialist assigned to the Spangdahlem Army Veterinary Treatment Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Animal care specialist provides valuable training to military working dog handlers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT