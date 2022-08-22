2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 3

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, poses for a photo after winning the gold medal match for wheelchair rugby against Team Navy at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 22th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Each year, athletes representing the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, and five international teams compete in the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

