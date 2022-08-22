U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. (Ret.) Garrett Kuwada, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, celebrates after winning the gold medal match for wheelchair rugby against Team Navy at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 22th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 00:15 Photo ID: 7383426 VIRIN: 220822-F-LO539-2506 Resolution: 4833x3452 Size: 925.64 KB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 3 [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.