2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 3

Team Air Force’s wheelchair rugby team shows off their medals after winning the gold medal match for wheelchair rugby against Team Navy at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 22th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games feature a variety of adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball, archery, sitting volleyball, and many more. These sports provide reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities to all wounded, ill and injured service members in effort to improve their quality of life throughout the continuum of recovery and transition. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

