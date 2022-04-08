Taking Command

During Mountain View Group's first ever change-of-command ceremony conducted Aug. 4 at the Army Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, California, U.S. Army Lt. Kimberly D. York (left), incoming commander, Mountain View Battalion, 1st Group, 75th Innovation Command, receives the battalion's guidon from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ali Parviz, command sergeant major, Mountain View Group. York, a Los Angeles native who has worked at U.S. Space Command as a Soldier and civilian, announced that her first priority is to ensure Mountain View Group's projects align with the mission and capabilities of the 75th Innovation Command. Mountain View Group's specializes in innovation and technology scouting activities that support the Army modernization priorities and initiatives. Although the group comprises less than 30 Soldiers spread across five city teams from Denver to Silicon Valley, it has led more than 350 tech scouting discovery related events during fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lydia Main, Mountain View Group, 75th Innovation Command)

