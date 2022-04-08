Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Distinguished Guest [Image 7 of 8]

    A Distinguished Guest

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet 

    75th Innovation Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Heather Reuter, deputy commanding general, 75th Innovation Command, sings the Army Song during Mountain View Group's first ever change-of-command ceremony conducted Aug. 4 at the Army Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, California. The 75th Innovation Command drives operational innovation, concepts, and capabilities to enhance the readiness and lethality of the Future Force. Mountain View Group supports the 75th IC's mission by conducting innovation and technology scouting activities that support the Army modernization priorities and initiatives. Although the group comprises less than 30 Soldiers spread across five city teams from Denver to Silicon Valley, it has led more than 350 tech scouting discovery related events during fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 23:24
    Photo ID: 7383384
    VIRIN: 220804-A-DB402-104
    Resolution: 2048x1746
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Distinguished Guest [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Carkeet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    modernization
    75th Innovation Command
    Mountain View Battalion
    tech scouts
    private sector partnerships

