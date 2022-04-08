A Distinguished Guest

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Heather Reuter, deputy commanding general, 75th Innovation Command, sings the Army Song during Mountain View Group's first ever change-of-command ceremony conducted Aug. 4 at the Army Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, California. The 75th Innovation Command drives operational innovation, concepts, and capabilities to enhance the readiness and lethality of the Future Force. Mountain View Group supports the 75th IC's mission by conducting innovation and technology scouting activities that support the Army modernization priorities and initiatives. Although the group comprises less than 30 Soldiers spread across five city teams from Denver to Silicon Valley, it has led more than 350 tech scouting discovery related events during fiscal year 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command)

