    2022 MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement Ceremony [Image 17 of 18]

    2022 MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams, left, offgoing sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, poses for a photo with Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, MCBH, during the MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement ceremony, MCBH, Aug. 19, 2022. Williams was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo as the MCBH Sergeant Major. Williams served over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 21:52
    Photo ID: 7383282
    VIRIN: 220819-M-SS016-1216
    Resolution: 5574x3716
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

