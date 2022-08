2022 MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo, left, oncoming sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, poses for a photo with Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams, right, offgoing sergeant major, MCBH, during the MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement ceremony, MCBH, Aug. 19, 2022. Williams was relieved by Caputo as the MCBH Sergeant Major. Williams served over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

