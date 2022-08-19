2022 MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams, offgoing sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, receives the national flag from 1st Sgt. Marvin Brown, Headquarters Company 1st Sgt., Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, during the Old Glory presentation as part of the MCBH Relief and Appointment and Retirement ceremony, MCBH, Aug. 19, 2022. Williams was relieved by Sgt. Maj. Joseph J. Caputo as the MCBH Sergeant Major. Williams served over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

