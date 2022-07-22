PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship after Fire

Staff Sgt. Marissa Henson, non-commissioned officer in charge of U.S. food inspection for RIMPAC along with Sgt. Morgan Renihan, Tripler Army Medical Center preventative medicine NCOIC, inspected the food that was in Guise's walk-in freezer and refrigerator storage after a fire caused them to be without power for more than four days. (Courtesy Photo)
