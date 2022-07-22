Staff Sgt. Marissa Henson, non-commissioned officer in charge of U.S. food inspection for RIMPAC along with Sgt. Morgan Renihan, Tripler Army Medical Center preventative medicine NCOIC, inspected the food that was in Guise's walk-in freezer and refrigerator storage after a fire caused them to be without power for more than four days. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 19:20 Photo ID: 7383119 VIRIN: 220722-D-KJ634-242 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 415.14 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship after Fire [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.