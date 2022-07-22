Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship After Fire [Image 1 of 3]

    PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship After Fire

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Sgt. Yamil Jorge, veterinary food inspector and Public Health Activity-Hawaii Soldier, inspected the food that was in Guise's walk-in freezer and refrigerator storage after a fire caused them to be without power for more than four days. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7383103
    VIRIN: 220722-D-KJ634-047
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship After Fire [Image 3 of 3], by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship After Fire
    PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship after Fire
    PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship after Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHC-P Soldiers Provide Food Inspection Support to Peruvian Ship after Fire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    food inspection
    RIMPAC
    veterinary corps
    Regional Health Command Pacific
    Public Health Command Pacific
    target_hi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT