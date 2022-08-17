Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 3 of 3]

    Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West individually work on their final exams during Cold Steel Academy at the 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022. The course is taught to newcomers to the brigade to ensure they understand the fundamentals and resources necessary to become effective observer, coach, trainers under First Army.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 18:01
    Photo ID: 7383045
    VIRIN: 220817-A-LK945-626
    Resolution: 4993x2897
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    This work, Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold Steel
    OC/T Readiness

