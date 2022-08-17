JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West individually work on their final exams during Cold Steel Academy at the 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022. The course is taught to newcomers to the brigade to ensure they understand the fundamentals and resources necessary to become effective observer, coach, trainers under First Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 18:01 Photo ID: 7383045 VIRIN: 220817-A-LK945-626 Resolution: 4993x2897 Size: 2.35 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.