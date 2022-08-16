Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 1 of 3]

    Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Sgt. 1st Class Ian Moffatt (left) a vertical construction observer, coach, trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West leads instruction during an iteration of the brigade’s Cold Steel Academy at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022. The course is designed to instruct newcomers to the brigade in the basics of being effective OC/Ts for Regular Army, Army Reserve and National Guard personnel during training rotations.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 18:01
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    This work, Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS

    Cold Steel
    OC/T Readiness

