Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Sgt. 1st Class Ian Moffatt (left) a vertical construction observer, coach, trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West leads instruction during an iteration of the brigade’s Cold Steel Academy at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022. The course is designed to instruct newcomers to the brigade in the basics of being effective OC/Ts for Regular Army, Army Reserve and National Guard personnel during training rotations.

