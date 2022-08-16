JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Staff Sgt. Jessica Foster, a geospatial intelligence Observer, Coach, Trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West provides an overview of OC/T uniform standards for brigade personnel during Cold Steel Academy at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 18:01 Photo ID: 7383044 VIRIN: 220816-A-LK945-512 Resolution: 4677x3191 Size: 1009.96 KB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.