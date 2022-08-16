Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Staff Sgt. Jessica Foster, a geospatial intelligence Observer, Coach, Trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West provides an overview of OC/T uniform standards for brigade personnel during Cold Steel Academy at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022.
