    Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 2 of 3]

    Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Staff Sgt. Jessica Foster, a geospatial intelligence Observer, Coach, Trainer (OC/T) assigned to 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division West provides an overview of OC/T uniform standards for brigade personnel during Cold Steel Academy at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington August 16, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Steel Academy Prepares Leaders to Serve as OC/Ts [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold Steel
    OC/T Readiness

