    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Virginia Senator Mark Warner Visit [Image 9 of 10]

    Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Virginia Senator Mark Warner Visit

    WISE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner speaks with U.S. Navy Cmrd. Peter Hammes, a dentist with Navy Reserve Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, during his visit to Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 22, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:27
    Location: WISE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Virginia Senator Mark Warner Visit [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Appalachian Care

