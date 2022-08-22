Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training 2022 Virginia Senator Mark Warner Visit

Virginia Senator Mark R. Warner speaks to U.S. Army Maj. Leah Decker, a registered dietician with the 18th Field Hospital, during his visit to Appalachian Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) 2022 at Wise, Va., Aug. 22, 2022. IRT is a Department of Defense (DoD) military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services (health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity) with lasting benefits for our American communities.

