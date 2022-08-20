Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s [Image 7 of 12]

    105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s

    CAMPO GRANDE, BRAZIL

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue work with members of the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing to offload 106th HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters from 105th C-17s at a Brazilian Air Force Base in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 20, 2022. The Airmen were in Brazil to participate in Exercise Tapio, a combined Brazilian- U.S. irregular warfare exercise in Campo Grade, Brazil. The New York Air National Guard dispatched 100 Airmen from the two wings to participate as part of the State Partnership Program relationship with Brazil, (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O’Hagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7382581
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-SB907-1017
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: CAMPO GRANDE, BR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s [Image 12 of 12], by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    NYNG
    106RW
    105AWPA
    TAPIO22

