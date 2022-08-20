105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s

C-17s flown by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing wait on the tarmac at a Brazilian Air Force Base in Campo Grande, Brazil on August 20, 2022 after ferrying Airmen and HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopters from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing from Long Island to Brazil. The Airmen were in Brazil to participate in Exercise Tapio, a combined Brazilian- U.S. irregular warfare exercise in Campo Grade, Brazil. The New York Air National Guard dispatched 100 Airmen from the two wings to participate as part of the State Partnership Program relationship with Brazil, (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O’Hagan)

