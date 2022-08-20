Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s [Image 4 of 12]

    105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s

    CAMPO GRANDE, BRAZIL

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    106th Rescue Wing works together with the 105th Airlift Wing to off-load HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters, equipment and personnel upon arriving in Brazil.
    Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing are participating in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grade, Brazil, Aug. 8-31, 2022. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involves irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducting combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj Michael O'Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 14:29
    Photo ID: 7382578
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-SB907-1014
    Location: CAMPO GRANDE, BR
    Air National Guard

    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    NYNG
    106RW
    105AWPA
    TAPIO22

