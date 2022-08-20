105th Airlift Wing and 106th Rescue Wing offload HH-60s

106th Rescue Wing works together with the 105th Airlift Wing to off-load HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters, equipment and personnel upon arriving in Brazil.

Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing are participating in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grade, Brazil, Aug. 8-31, 2022. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involves irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducting combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj Michael O'Hagan, 106th Rescue Wing Public Affairs)

Location: CAMPO GRANDE, BR