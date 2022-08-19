The 1st Information Operations Command squad listens to an event briefing during the first Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad competition, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022. The team went on to win the comptition and earn the right represent ARCYBER in the Army level competition. The team members included (left to right) Spc. Derico Coggins, Spc. Ethan Lee, Sgt. 1st Class Dung Thien Le, Staff Sgt. Emily Lamontagne and Pfc. Devin Gonzalez. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7382226 VIRIN: 220819-A-FX856-002 Resolution: 1543x1080 Size: 931.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber Command selects top team in its first Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.