    Army Cyber Command selects top team in its first Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. john portela 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    The 1st Information Operations Command squad tackles a night land navigation challenge during the first Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad competition, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022. The team went on to win the comptition and earn the right represent ARCYBER in the Army level competition. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

    1st Information Operations Command
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

