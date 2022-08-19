The 1st Information Operations Command squad tackles a night land navigation challenge during the first Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad competition, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022. The team went on to win the comptition and earn the right represent ARCYBER in the Army level competition. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:35 Photo ID: 7382225 VIRIN: 220819-A-FX856-001 Resolution: 1681x1080 Size: 475.07 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber Command selects top team in its first Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSG john portela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.