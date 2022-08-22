Army Cyber Command selects top team in its first Best Squad Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. john portela | The 1st Information Operations Command squad listens to an event briefing during the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. john portela | The 1st Information Operations Command squad listens to an event briefing during the first Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Best Squad competition, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022. The team went on to win the comptition and earn the right represent ARCYBER in the Army level competition. The team members included (left to right) Spc. Derico Coggins, Spc. Ethan Lee, Sgt. 1st Class Dung Thien Le, Staff Sgt. Emily Lamontagne and Pfc. Devin Gonzalez. (Photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela) see less | View Image Page

After three days of challenges, Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) selected its best squad for 2022 in the command’s first Best Squad Competition, at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022.



Three teams of Soldiers from across ARCYBER units took on the competition, with the 1st Information Operations Command squad earning top honors. The team members included Sgt. 1st Class Dung Thien Le, Staff Sgt. Emily Lamontagne, Spc. Derico Coggins, Spc. Ethan Lee and Pfc. Devin Gonzalez.



To earn the Best Squad title, the team had to excel at several physical, mental and warrior skill challenges, including an Army Combat Fitness Test; a uniform inspection; exercise planning and briefing events; an appearance before a board of senior leaders; a 12-mile rucksack march; day and night land navigation with integrated situational training lanes; a field exercise with weapons familiarization; and an obstacle course.



ARCYBER Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Nichols told the squad members that win or lose, taking part in the competition is a great achievement that takes commitment, skill and stamina, and reminded them that the winner will go on to represent the command in the Army level Best Squad Competition in September.



"What you've accomplished this past week is huge," Nichols said. "So be proud of yourselves."



The winning squad earned a team trophy and each member was presented an Army Commendation Medal.



The other competing teams were the runner-up Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) squad of Staff Sgt. Zachary Lawson, Sgt. Zachary Hunkle, Spc. Terrell Mason, Spc. Christopher Rodriguez and Spc. Christopher Williams, and the Army Cyber Protection Brigade squad of Sgt. Josalynn Weaver, Spc. Isaiah Barragan, Spc. Sonny Dall, Spc. Jack Schuyler and Spc. Everett Bettencourt.



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.

