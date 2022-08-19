Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Newport News (CA 148) veteran visits Vietnam Exhibit at Naval Museum [Image 6 of 15]

    USS Newport News (CA 148) veteran visits Vietnam Exhibit at Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Virgil Greene, who served aboard USS Newport News (CA 148) as a Second Class Boiler Technician, provides some insights regarding his service during a visit to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Greene served aboard Newport News from 1969-1973 during the Vietnam War, and is pictured with a large model of the cruiser. The large ship model is on display at the museum as part of their exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Navy History
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Artifact

