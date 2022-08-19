Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Newport News (CA 148) veteran visits Vietnam Exhibit at Naval Museum [Image 9 of 15]

    USS Newport News (CA 148) veteran visits Vietnam Exhibit at Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Active duty volunteer LS2(SW) Charles Fowler, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), presents a commemorative pin and coin to Virgil Greene, who served aboard USS Newport News (CA 148) as a Second Class Boiler Technician from 1969-1973 during the Vietnam War. Greene was visiting the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s exhibit, “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Navy Veteran
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Vietnam War Veteran
    Navy Museum

