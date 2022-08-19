USS Newport News (CA 148) veteran visits Vietnam Exhibit at Naval Museum

Virgil Greene, who served aboard USS Newport News (CA 148) as a Second Class Boiler Technician, provides some insights regarding his service during a visit to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Greene served aboard Newport News from 1969-1973 during the Vietnam War, and is pictured with a large model of the cruiser. The large ship model is on display at the museum as part of their exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

